State-owned power giant NTPC and Chempolis India, a Fortum group associate company and leading Finnish bio-refining technology provider, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to study the feasibility of establishing a bamboo-based bio-refinery in Bongaigaon.

The project would use bamboo to produce second-generation ethanol, bio-coal for thermal power plants, and other value-added products, the company said.

The proposed bio-refinery project aligns with NTPC's commitment to sustainable development and creating new opportunities for local communities. The MoU was signed in the presence of Dillip Kumar Patel, director (HR) of NTPC, Ashok Kumar Kalra, Director (HR) of EIL, and Markus Alholm, President & CEO of Chempolis.

The planned bio-refinery is intended to be integrated with the NTPC Bongaigaon Power Plant, providing all utility requirements such as steam and power. The bio-coal produced by the bio-refinery would partially replace coal in the power plant, effectively converting 5% of the plant's generation to green energy. The project aims to support NTPC's decarbonization efforts, create job opportunities, and promote the use of locally available resources. EIL serves as the project consultant for NTPC in preparing the detailed project report.