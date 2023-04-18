NTPC and Chempolis India ink pact to explore feasibility of bamboo-based bio-refinery in Bongaigaon1 min read 18 Apr 2023, 04:03 PM IST
- The project would use bamboo to produce second-generation ethanol, bio-coal for thermal power plants, and other value-added products
State-owned power giant NTPC and Chempolis India, a Fortum group associate company and leading Finnish bio-refining technology provider, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to study the feasibility of establishing a bamboo-based bio-refinery in Bongaigaon.
