The planned bio-refinery is intended to be integrated with the NTPC Bongaigaon Power Plant, providing all utility requirements such as steam and power. The bio-coal produced by the bio-refinery would partially replace coal in the power plant, effectively converting 5% of the plant's generation to green energy. The project aims to support NTPC's decarbonization efforts, create job opportunities, and promote the use of locally available resources. EIL serves as the project consultant for NTPC in preparing the detailed project report.