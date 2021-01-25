NTPC and SJVN in fray to buy PTC’s wind power assets

This deal comes against the backdrop of India’s electricity demand registering an all-time high of 187.3GW on Friday morning. KPMG was previously hired to manage the sale, which initially saw interest from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, CLP India Pvt. Ltd, and Hero Future Energies. However, the deal could not be finalized. PTC India has now decided to sell the assets to a government-owned firm, with SBI Capital Markets Ltd advising it on the sale. “At present, the divestment process of PTC Energy Limited is on. At this juncture, therefore, the company would not like to comment on any market speculation," a PTC India spokesperson said in an emailed response.

