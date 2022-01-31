NEW DELHI : NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN), a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run power major NTPC, has acquired a 5% equity stake in Power Exchange of India (PXIL).

PXIL and India Energy Exchange (IEX) are the two power exchanges in the country and as per Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) norms, a trading member’s shareholding in the power exchange is capped at 5%. However, a non-member’s shareholding can go up to 25%.

The development confirms what Mint reported in October last year.

A power exchange functions on the lines of commodity exchanges and provides a platform for buyers and sellers of electricity to enter into spot contracts for the same day, coming day, and on a weekly basis up to 11 days.

India’s apex power sector regulator CERC has permitted Pranurja Solution Ltd led by BSE, PTC India Ltd, and ICICI Bank to start the country’s third power exchange.

“NVVN is one of the top power traders in India and the acquisition of an equity stake in PXIL is a strategic opportunity for NVVN to achieve and maintain a leadership position in the rapidly changing Power trading market," NTPC said in a statement on Monday.

NVVN was formed by NTPC in the year 2002, as its subsidiary to tap the potential of power trading in the country. Out of about 1,381 billion units (BU) of electricity consumed in India, only 7% is traded on the power exchanges.

Last week, NTPC had reported a 19.34% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December at ₹4,626.11 crore. The state-run company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,876.36 crore during the comparable period in FY21,

Besides, the board of directors had approved an interim dividend for FY22 at 40% of paid-up share capital -- ₹4 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each.

NTPC's board of directors had also approved the asset monetisation proposal to hive-off its identified renewable energy assets along with NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) to a wholly-owned company and to carry out monetisation of this wholly-owned company through IPO or strategic investment route, subject to requisite approvals or clearances.

