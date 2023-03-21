Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
NTPC arm to set up green hydrogen projects in Indian Army establishments

1 min read . 09:38 PM IST Livemint
NTPC has taken several initiatives in hydrogen technologies and has already commissioned hydrogen blending with a piped natural gas project at Gujarat.

The intent is to reduce complex logistics, dependence on fossil fuels and to accelerate decarbonization

NEW DELHI :NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Army for setting up green hydrogen Projects at army establishments on build, own and operate (BOO) model. 

“The intent is to reduce complex logistics, dependence on fossil fuels and to accelerate decarbonization," said a statement.

Various locations of Indian Army are powered through DG sets in off-grid locations. The Indian Army, in line with Centre’s vision of “Panchamrit" and Carbon Neutral Ladakh, intend to reduce the dependence on fossil fuel and their logistics for power generation and heat, it said.

NTPC REL will design, develop, and install renewable energy projects and Hydrogen Energy Storage System in a phased manner.

Under the ambit of the MoU a joint identification of potential sites would be undertaken for setting up of green hydrogen projects for supplying electricity, in a phased manner.

“The MoU signals an advanced approach for modernization by Indian Army and NTPC’s commitment to serve the nation and assist its decarbonization goals. This agreement is a first of its kind and ushers in a new era of border security backed with energy security for the lines of defence of the country," it said.

NREL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd and currently it has a portfolio of 3.6 GW RE capacity under construction. NTPC Group has ambitious plans of 60 GW of RE capacity by the year 2032 and currently it has 3.2 GW of installed RE capacity.

NTPC has also taken several initiatives in hydrogen technologies and has already commissioned hydrogen blending with a piped natural gas project at Gujarat and currently executing hydrogen-based mobility project (in Ladakh and Delhi) and green methanol project in Madhya Pradesh.

