NTPC arm wins 500 MW renewable energy project from REMCL

NTPC arm wins 500 MW renewable energy project from REMCL1 min read 27 Apr 2023, 08:50 PM IST
- The project assumes significance as Indian Railways plans to use this green energy for their de- carbonization trajectory
NEW DELHI :State-run power major NTPC on Thursday announced that its arm NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPCREL) has bagged a 500 MW renewable energy round-the-clock (RE-RTC) project.
The work has been awarded by REMCL, which is a joint venture (JV) company of the Ministry of Railways and RITES Ltd, the company said in a press release.
‘’NTPC REL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NGEL which in turn is a subsidiary of NTPC Limited, received Letter of Acceptance for 500 MW RE-RTC power from REMCL,‘’ it added.
The won capacity in competitive bidding is major share of total 900 MW RE-RTC on offer and PPA will be signed with REMCL for 25 years.
Through combination of solar and wind, this project would supply round-the-clock green energy and will add 1.8 GW to NTPC RE portfolio.
According to the company, this project is one of its kind in terms of high degree of availability and dispatchability. The project assumes significance as Indian Railways plans to use this green energy for their de- carbonization trajectory. Also, it’s a first for NTPC to win and supply RE-RTC power.
NTPC group already has operational capacity of 3.2 GW and with above RTC project, the total capacity under pipeline has exceeded 20 GW.
To diversify its RE portfolio, NTPC aims to enter hydrogen and energy storage solutions in a big way. To this effect, recently, work for Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadka in Andhra Pradesh is initiated. Also, a storage tender for 9000 Mwh has been floated.