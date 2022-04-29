NTPC assures of adequate coal supply after Delhi govt flags concerns

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi government had said that two important power sources are facing a coal supply shortage which could result in disruption in power supply to essential institutions such as the Delhi Metro and the hospitals
New Delhi: A day after the Delhi government expressed “deep concern" over the shortage of coal in power plants, state-run power producer NTPC Ltd. on Friday said that two major plants supplying power to the national capital are receiving regular coal supplies and are running at full capacity.
NTPC said that Dadri-II, and Unchahar power plants are operating at maximum capacity, adding that present stock level is at 1,40,000 tonne and 95,000 tonne respectively. Import coal supplies are also in the pipeline, it added.
The national capital gets the maximum supply of 728 MW from Dadri-II power station and 100 MW from Unchahar power station, the Arvind Kejriwal government said while flagging disruption of power supply from these two power stations.
The Delhi government appealed to the Centre to take immediate steps so as to ensure undisrupted power supply in the capital as there is a shortage of coal in various thermal stations in Delhi, according to a statement from the state government on Thursday.
“If steps are not taken in time, there may be problems with round the clock power supply in Delhi Metro and hospitals," said the statement.
The coal supply situation in power plants has become a pain point for states and the Centre even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast temperature to touch 46 degree Celsius mark in parts of Delhi. IMD has issued heatwave warnings for three days upto 1 May for western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.
“Today’s temperature in Delhi may rise by 0.5-1 degrees and touch 46°C at some stations. Some stations in Haryana may record temperatures over 46°C. Peak temperature today will be in Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Western Uttar Pradesh," news agency ANI reported quoting RK Jenamani, senior scientist, at the India Meteorological Department.
From 2 May, a change is taking place, a western disturbance is advancing and thunder and rain are likely, the agency said in its Twitter handle quoting Jenamani.
The Delhi government had claimed that barely a day’s worth of coal stock was left in Dadri-II power plant which is the main source of power for the national capital. It supplies 728 megawatt (MW) power to the state. Delhi government also said the supply of coal will last between one to eight days in different plants supplying power to the state.
State-owned power producer NTPC Ltd. said in a tweet on Friday that currently Unchahar and Dadri power stations are declaring more than 100% rated capacity to the grid.
“All six units of Dadri and five units of Unchahar are running at full capacity and receiving regular coal supplies. Present stock is 140,000 tonne and 95,000 tonne respectively and import coal supplies are also in pipeline," assured the power producer.