State-run NTPC Ltd is moving at breakneck speed to increase coal supplies to fuel its thermal plants and ensure the units operate at more than 75% of capacity to avert another power crisis in India.

The electricity giant not only aims to import 20 million tonnes of coal, at an eight-year high, over the next few months but is also targeting 85% growth in its captive coal production this year to 26 million tonne (mt), according to company officials privy to the development.

With improved supply of domestic coal and higher imports, NTPC expects to prevent fuel shortages at its plants, which will help the company generate enough power to prevent any demand-supply mismatch for the remaining period of the current fiscal year.

NTPC’s installed capacity of 69 GW as of March 2022 accounts for nearly one-fifth of India’s installed capacity and is therefore a key stakeholder in ensuring uninterrupted power supply across the country.

“NTPC is a generating company, but it is also playing a key role in providing fuel security for power stations. Our coal imports have already started reaching power stations and entire 20 mt of imports is expected to be completed early this year. Production from our captive mines in difficult operational areas in Jharkhand is also expected to nearly double. Still, we would require adequate supplies of domestic coal for optimal power generation," said the official quoted above, seeking anonymity.

The union ministry of power has directed all coal-based power plants to import 10% of their requirements to improve the fuel stock at plants amid an unprecedented increase in power demand.

NTPC has already imported about 3.8 mt of coal, of which 2.24 mt hass reached power stations, while 1.6 mt has arrived at ports. Orders for the remaining quantity is being given at an accelerated pace so that the fuel is available at power stations in time to meet any shortages.

NTPC has kept a target of 26 mt of coal production, up 85% over FY22’s 14 mt. The company is also increasing its offtake of coal under the rail-cum-road route.