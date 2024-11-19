Industry
NTPC plans ₹5 trillion capex for green energy push by 2030
Rituraj Baruah , Utpal Bhaskar 4 min read 19 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
- The investments would be made under state-owned NTPC Ltd’s renewable energy arm, NTPC Green Energy, which is set to launch its ₹10,000 crore IPO on Tuesday.s
New Delhi: India’s biggest power generation utility is eyeing a jump in investments in the green energy space to ₹5 trillion by 2030, according to two people with knowledge of the development. The earlier plan was to invest about ₹1 trillion by FY27.
