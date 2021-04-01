New Delhi: State-run NTPC Ltd registered a 4.3% year-on-year increase in electricity generation for FY21 to 270.9 billion units (BU), India’ largest power generation utility said on Thursday.

The rise in power generation assumes significance, as it is a key indicator of the country’s economic recovery following massive disruptions during the covid-19 crisis. Energy consumption, especially of electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to overall demand in the economy.

“NTPC, India's largest power generating company recorded its highest ever group generation of 314 BU in FY 21, a growth of 8.2% compared to previous year. On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 270.9 BU in FY21, an increase of 4.3% over the previous year," the company in a statement said.

The NTPC Group has an installed power generation capacity of 65.81 gigawatt (GW) through 70 power projects and has 18 GW under construction.

“NTPC also realized 100% of the billed amount from the Discoms and for the first time, realization crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore," the statement added.

India’s peak electricity demand has also been low due to the precarious finances of some state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms), which prevent them from procuring adequate power.

“NTPC group recorded highest ever single day generation of 1192.42 MU (Group) & 990.65 MU (NTPC). The coal plants registered a PLF of 66% with an Availability factor of 91.43%," the statement said.

India’s per-capita power consumption, at about 1,149 kilowatt-hour (kWh), is among the lowest compared to the global per capita consumption of 3,600 kWh.

NTPC has pivoted towards green energy. The state-run conventional power generation firm is rewriting its playbook, given that India’s energy landscape is rapidly evolving.

“Along with power generation, NTPC has also ventured into various new business areas like e-mobility, Waste-to-Energy and participated in the bidding for power distribution of Union Territories. NTPC is also actively exploring Green Hydrogen solutions and captive industries in its plant premises," the statement said.

NTPC plans to infuse ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130GW power producer by 2032. It has around 4GW of renewable capacity, mostly solar, and plans to add at least 5GW solar capacity within two years.

