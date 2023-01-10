NTPC coal production increases 51% to 14.55 MT from captive mines in Apr-Dec

Along with this coal production, NTPC has also attained the highest ever monthly overburden removal of 89.16 Lakh cubic meter in December 2022 and achieved overburden removal of 448.77 Lakh cubic meter in this fiscal compared with 206.08 Lakh cubic meter in the same period last year, with year-on-year production growth of 118%.

