NTPC coal production increases 51% to 14.55 MT from captive mines in Apr-Dec

NEW DELHI :State-owned energy giant NTPC Ltd on Tuesday said its coal production increased 51 per cent year-on-year from its captive mines to 14.55 million tonne (MT) in April-December 2022.
NEW DELHI :State-owned energy giant NTPC Ltd on Tuesday said its coal production increased 51 per cent year-on-year from its captive mines to 14.55 million tonne (MT) in April-December 2022.
“NTPC surpassed its earlier record with a coal production of 14.55 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) till Dec’22 in this fiscal compared with 9.65 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of coal production in the same period of previous year," the company said in a statement.
“NTPC surpassed its earlier record with a coal production of 14.55 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) till Dec’22 in this fiscal compared with 9.65 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of coal production in the same period of previous year," the company said in a statement.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The four operational coal mines -- Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), Chatti-Bariatu (Jharkhand), Dulanga (Odisha) and Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh) -- have contributed to accomplish the highest-ever monthly coal production of 22.83 lakh tonnes in December 2022.
NTPC captive mines have delivered 60.95 Million Metric Tonnes of coal to more than 22 power plants of NTPC.
In third quarter of the current fiscal, NTPC has produced 5.79 Million Metric Tonnes coal, the highest ever production in a quarter and despatched 5.42 Million Metric Tonnes to its power plants, which is the best ever quarter performance since inception.
Along with this coal production, NTPC has also attained the highest ever monthly overburden removal of 89.16 Lakh cubic meter in December 2022 and achieved overburden removal of 448.77 Lakh cubic meter in this fiscal compared with 206.08 Lakh cubic meter in the same period last year, with year-on-year production growth of 118%.
The sustained growth for NTPC mining division has been possible with meticulous planning, resource mobilization, and regular monitoring. Also, the mining division of NTPC is setting up one after another industry benchmarks for safe and environment friendly mining practices.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.