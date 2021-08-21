OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >NTPC commissions India's largest floating solar project in Simhadri

State-run electricity producer NTPC began commercial operations at India's largest floating solar PV project at its Simhadri thermal station in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The project was declared open after commissioning a 15 MW floating solar project, taking the total installed capacity at the facility to 25 MW.

“Consequent upon successful commissioning of 15 MW capacity, Simhadri Floating Solar PV Project at Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh is hereby declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 10:00 AM of August 21, 2021," NTPC said in a statement.

With this the standalone installed capacity of NTPC now stands at 53,475MW, whereas its commercial capacity is now 52,425MW. The total installed capacity of the NTPC group is now 66,900MW, while the commercial capacity is 65,850MW.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout