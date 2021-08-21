NTPC commissions India's largest floating solar project in Simhadri

NTPC commissions India's largest floating solar project in Simhadri1 min read . 03:32 PM IST
With the 25MW Simhadri project, the standalone installed capacity of NTPC now stands at 53,475MW, whereas its commercial capacity is now 52,425MW
State-run electricity producer NTPC began commercial operations at India's largest floating solar PV project at its Simhadri thermal station in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The project was declared open after commissioning a 15 MW floating solar project, taking the total installed capacity at the facility to 25 MW.
“Consequent upon successful commissioning of 15 MW capacity, Simhadri Floating Solar PV Project at Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh is hereby declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 10:00 AM of August 21, 2021," NTPC said in a statement.
With this the standalone installed capacity of NTPC now stands at 53,475MW, whereas its commercial capacity is now 52,425MW. The total installed capacity of the NTPC group is now 66,900MW, while the commercial capacity is 65,850MW.
