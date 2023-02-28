NTPC completes transfer of 15 renewable energy assets to subsidiary

NEW DELHI :Under the aegis of the National Monetization Pipeline of government, State-owned power utility major NTPC Ltd on Tuesday completed transfer its 15 renewable energy assets to NTPC Green Energy Limited.
“NTPC Limited completed the closing of the transactions in relation to consolidating its renewable energy portfolio under one umbrella entity i.e., NTPC Green Energy Limited (“NGEL"), on February 28, 2023," the company said in a statement.
This is a transfer of RE assets/ entities owned by NTPC to NGEL, its wholly-owned subsidiary, incorporated on 7 April, 2022.
The transactions comprised of transfer of 15 renewable energy assets, through a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA), and the transfer of 100% equity shareholding of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, through a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), executed on 8 July, 2022, it added.
“Revenue from 15 renewable energy assets is ₹9.17 billion in FY 2022, which is 0.68% of NTPC’s total revenue of ₹1.35 trillion as of 31 March, 2022," said a media release.
The net worth of the 15 renewable energy assets is ₹13.65 billion as of 31 March, 2022, which is 1.01% of the net worth of NTPC, i.e., ₹1.35 trillion, it added.
The consideration for the transfer of the renewable energy assets has been set at ₹100.67 billion based on the book value as per the audited financials as of 31 March, 2022, payable through a combination of cash, equity shares, and debt liability.
This scheme has been implemented as a part of the corporate business plan of the group to provide an impetus to its focus on achieving the 60 GW RE capacity target by FY32.
