Home / Industry / Energy /  NTPC crosses 1 GW annual capacity mark in RE segment in FY23

NTPC crosses 1 GW annual capacity mark in RE segment in FY23

1 min read . 06:53 PM ISTSaurav Anand
As per the NTPC website, the 150 MW and 90MW Devikot Solar PV project is being developed in under the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-I of Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Govt. of India (MNRE).

  • In view of NTPC’s plan to have 60 GW capacity through renewable energy sources, constituting nearly 45% of its overall power generation capacity by 2032, the company would require over 2.5 lakh crore to achieve this ambitious target in the next one decade

NEW DELHI :State-owned power giant NTPC has crossed the milestone of 1GW annual capacity in renewable energy (RE) segment by adding 1074.59 MW RE capacity in FY23.

In a BSE filing, the company said, “Consequent upon successful commissioning, entire capacities of 150 MW & 90 MW Devikot Solar PV Projects at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, are declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 13.12.2022.“

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has reached 57,801.27 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity stands at 70,416.27 MW, the company stated.

As per the NTPC website, the 150 MW and 90MW Devikot Solar PV project is being developed in under the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-I of Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Govt. of India (MNRE). 

In view of NTPC’s plan to have 60 GW capacity through RE (Renewable Energy) sources, constituting nearly 45% of its overall power generation capacity by 2032, the company would require over 2.5 lakh crore to achieve this ambitious target in the next one decade. 

NTPC, under the ministry of power, is the country’s largest power-producing company. The company supplies one-fourth of the total electricity in the country.

At present, the NTPC has a commissioned renewable energy capacity of 2,332 MW. Overall, the installed power generation capacity, including fossil-fuel based, of the NTPC Group (including joint ventures and subsidiaries) stands at 70,254 MW.

The government has set the target of having 500 GW of power generation capacity from clean sources like solar, wind, and hydro plants by 2030.

