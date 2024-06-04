NTPC eyes 10GW nuclear capacity, new subsidiary
Summary
- In an interview, NTPC’s chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh said that the company is in talks with several states, and has sought the Centre’s nod for setting up a wholly owned subsidiary for the nuclear power initiative.
NEW DELHI : India's largest power generator, NTPC Ltd, is planning a major nuclear foray by setting up 10GW capacity with an investment of ₹1.5 trillion over a period of 10 years, according to the top executive of the state-run company. The move would more than double India’s current nuclear power capacity.