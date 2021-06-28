NTPC floats global tender for 1 GWh of grid-scale battery storage

“This EOI is to assess commercialization prospects of Setting up Grid- scale Battery Energy Storage System. The BESS shall be set up within NTPC power plant premises. After identifying the APPLICANTs through EoI who are interested in setting up 1000 MWh Grid-scale Battery Energy Storage System, Request for Proposals (RfP) for undertaking project(s) at single/split across multiple NTPC plants shall be invited separately for setting up the facilities and scalable model for further additional requirements," the EoI added.