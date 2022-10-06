NTPC, GE Gas Power tie up for hydrogen co-firing in gas turbines

NTPC and GE Gas will jointly explore the pathways to reduce CO2 emissions from Kawas gas power plant and further implementation at scale across NTPC’s installed units in India
New Delhi: State-run NTPC Ltd and GE Gas Power signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday for feasibility to demonstrate hydrogen co-firing blended with natural gas in GE’s 9E gas turbines installed at NTPC’s Kawas combined-cycle gas power plant in Gujarat.
The two companies will jointly explore the pathways to reduce CO2 emissions from Kawas gas power plant and further implementation at scale across NTPC’s installed units in India, said a statement from NTPC.
NTPC’s Kawas gas power plant is powered by four GE 9E gas turbines operating in a combined-cycle mode and has an installed capacity of 645 megawatt (MW). Further, GE’s advance E- Class gas turbine portfolio currently has the capability to burn up to 100% by volume of hydrogen when blended with natural gas.
“This capability varies depending on the type of combustion system used. For fuels with over 5% hydrogen by volume, gas turbine accessories need to be evaluated and possibly modified to reliably deliver the fuel to the combustors, " it said.
In this first-of-its-kind MoU with NTPC in India, GE Gas Power will evaluate the possible modifications in the gas turbine unit and auxiliaries required for blending of H2 with natural gas.
Thereafter, a pilot project for 5% co-firing of hydrogen may be implemented at the Kawas gas power plant in a safe environment based on the feasibility report. NTPC shall provide H2 required for the project.
“NTPC, with a large fleet of power generation facilities delivering more than 70 GW across India, has been at the forefront when it comes to piloting new hydrogen-related initiatives. This MoU is among the steps we are taking in the direction to meet the objectives under the National Hydrogen Mission, “said, Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects), NTPC Ltd.
Deepesh Nanda, CEO, GE Gas Power South Asia said: “India’s power landscape is strengthened by the emerging technologies that are at various stages of development and industrial competitiveness. Hydrogen has a significant potential to play a complementary role along with other low-to-zero carbon fuels in generating electricity at scale."