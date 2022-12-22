NTPC, GE sign pact to cut carbon intensity from coal-based power plants

“We are looking forward to working with GE Power India Limited as NTPC intends to minimize the carbon footprint of our 57+ GW coal-based units. We aim to decrease carbon footprint from our coal fired power plants by co-firing of alternative fuel such as carbon neutral fuel, Green Methanol and Green Ammonia. It will support our goal of reducing carbon emissions from our coal-based power generation, as part of NTPC’s The Brighter Plan 2032 that aims at setting new benchmarks in sustainability along the entire energy value chain in India," said Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, director projects, NTPC Limited.