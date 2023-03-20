NTPC Green, IndianOil to form JV for renewable energy projects

Both NTPC and IndianOil have of late taken steps to boost renewable energy. IndianOil aims to reach net zero carbon emission by 2046. Recently, its board approved the setting up of a separate vertical to house the energy major’s renewable energy businesses. It aims to build a portfolio of 3 GW renewable energy and 0.6 million metric tonnes biofuels by 2025 and 200 GW renewable energy, 7 MMT biofuels and 9 MMT biogas by 2050.