NTPC green project to blend hydrogen with piped natural gas for domestic use

- Initially, 5%hydrogen of the total gas supply will be blended which will be gradually increased to 20%
NEW DELHI :State-run NTPC's Kawas Gas blending project will blend hydrogen with piped natural gas (PNG) for domestic usage.
This is first kind of project in the country which would blend hydrogen with PNG. Initially, 5%hydrogen of the total gas supply will be blended which will be gradually increased to 20%.
The gas will be supplied to 200 homes in Aditya Nagar residential colony of NTPC Kawas in Hazira, the public sector power major said in a statement, adding that, with this, NTPC will mitigate 200 kg of carbon generation every year.
Further, the project is targeted to use 100 standard cubic metres of daily of gas for consumption in 200 households. The plant will be equipped with 6.5KW polymer electrolyte membrane with one standard cubic meter per hour(scmh). The hydrogen generation plant will be operated using power generated through a 1 MW capacity floating solar power plant at NTPC Kawas.
In a bid to increase green footprint in the country, NTPC has taken several steps to augment its green portfolio through implementation of renewable projects.
The greeen hydrogen natural gas blending project at NTPC's Kawas plant in Gujarat was among the upcoming green projects of NTPC. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, said the foundation stone for the project along with the NTPC Nokh Solar Project in Jaisalmer, and Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh, Ladakh.
As a step toward the country’s de-carbonization commitments and Carbon Neutral Ladakh (CNL), NTPC has taken up India’s first green hydrogen mobility project with fuel cell electric vehicle at Leh. The green hydrogen mobility project at Leh, Ladakh is the first pilot project with deployment of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) for public use in India.
Further, NTPC is developing 735 MW Solar PV Project in Nokh in Rajasthan. This is India’s largest Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) based Solar project with 1000 MWp at a single location deploying high-wattage bifacial PV Modules with a tracker system, the state.
Owing to the tracker technology, the project will provide optimum energy yield output maximising the utilisation of solar energy received. The project, once commissioned would provide approximately 1.78 million tonne of CO2 emission reduction per year leading to 41 million tonne of CO2 emission reduction throughout the life of the project of minimum 25 years.
NTPC’s capacity addition program is in line with India’s commitment to UN Climate Change Conference at Glasgow at COP-26.