NTPC group’s operational renewable energy capacity crosses 3 GW

New Delhi: India’s largest power producer NTPC on Tuesday said that the group, including joint ventures and arms, crossed 3GW of operational renewable energy capacity.
The NTPC Group achieved this milestone with commissioning of first part capacity of 100 MW out of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan from 20 December, 2022, the company said in a statement.
NTPC group had crossed 2 GW on 24 June this year with the commissioning of its 92 MW floating solar project at Kayamkulam, Kerala.
The company now has 36 operational RE projects spread across 12 states with a cumulative capacity of 3,094 MW, it said.
The capacity includes the largest floating solar portfolio of 262 MW in the country with two largest floating solar PV (FSPV) projects located at Ramagundam in Telangana and Kaymkulam in Kerala.
NTPC has added 1,242 MW of renewable energy capacity in the current fiscal. As on date, a total of 4.8 GW capacity is under different stages of implementation and another 7.3 GW is under tendering. Moreover, the company is committed to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by year 2032.
NTPC Group’s overall installed and commercial capacity stands at 7,0824 MW.
NTPC has said it will not set up new coal-based projects but is considering a few expansion projects at its existing pit-head plants. NTPC’s total capacity is 70.7 gigawatts.
India which has set a goal to become net zero by 2070, has committed to achieve 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.
The country targets 500 gigawatts of renewable energy generation by 2030. Renewable energy sources including wind, hydro and biomass constitute 30% of the country’s present installed capacity of 409 gigawatts.
