NTPC has set global operational benchmarks in sustainable power generation: R.K.Singh

NEW DELHI : India is committed to providing reliable and affordable power supply to people while keeping environmental concerns as the core priority, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh said.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the Indian Power Stations 2023 conference being organised by NTPC Ltd at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

While addressing the audience he further lauded NTPC Limited’s accomplishment by saying, “NTPC Limited has set global operational benchmarks in terms of its performance, culture, and progress."

The three-day Indian Power Stations 2023 International O&M Conference or IPS 2023 is being organized from 13 to 15 February at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium at Raipur, Chhattisgarh on “Strategies for reliable and sustainable power generation in changing energy scenario" being the theme for this year.

Day 1 began with the inauguration of the Conference and Technogalaxy exhibition followed by technical sessions of the O&M Conference and interaction with vendors at the exhibition.

Continuing the same on Day 2, there will be a concluding session for NTPC delegates. Day 3 will include Technogalaxy and interaction with vendors in exhibition stalls followed by the presentation of vendors.

Commenting on the contribution of NTPC Limited in the energy sector, Krishna Pal Singh, Minister of State of Power said, “The efforts of NTPC have been commendable so far. As the need for power increases in the country, the need is to tackle certain challenges that come along with it. I believe that a lot of interesting ideas will come from this conference which will help significantly in the future of sustainable and reliable power."

Speaking on the occasion, Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC Limited said, “Reliable and sustainable power is more important than PLF or the generation. Going forward, the challenges with renewable energy and thermal power will become more severe as the requirements for the grid will have to be taken into consideration. Safety, reliability, flexibility, efficiency, and affordability is the priority. We should keep the cost of power as low as possible."