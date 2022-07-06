NTPC invites EoIs for green hydrogen pilot project

NTPC intends to source part quantity of hydrogen through in-house production using electrolyser technology for demonstrating the capability of hydrogen co-firing in one of the existing NTPC gas turbines
NEW DELHI :State-run power major NTPC has invited expressions of interest (EoI) from Indian and global companies for setting up a pilot project for production of hydrogen using electrolyzers.
The deadline for submitting the EoIs is 10 August, 2022.
“NTPC is Inviting Expression of Interest from Indian/Global Company/their Consortium/Affiliates/Representatives for setting up a pilot project for production of part quantity of hydrogen using electrolyser technology, required for demonstrating hydrogen co-firing in one of existing gas plants of NTPC along with requisite storage, fuel cell for standalone microgrid and equipment for blending with cooking natural gas,“ said the notice inviting EoIs.
It said that NTPC intends to source part quantity of hydrogen through in-house production using electrolyser technology for demonstrating the capability of hydrogen co-firing in one of the existing NTPC gas turbines and comparing different electrolyser technologies, along with all the required infrastructure for storage and compression.
Presently, alkaline, PEM and SOEC technologies are already implemented or are under pilot implementation by NTPC.
It also aims to utilize the hydrogen produced either through a standalone fuel cell micro-grid or by mixing the stored hydrogen with cooking natural gas for the same NTPC Gas plant premises after trial run of gas turbine or when the hydrogen is not being used for co-firing in gas turbine.
The public sector major said that it plans to set up a hydrogen production infrastructure, storage infrastructure of hydrogen, standalone fuel-cell based microgrid system and infrastructure for blending hydrogen (5-10%) with cooking natural gas at any of its existing NTPC gas plants.
It said that the interested applicants will specify the technical specification, guarantee parameters, the total estimated project cost and shall propose the financial contribution to be shared by themselves and by NTPC.
“The intellectual property generated from the pilot project will be co-owned by NTPC and the applicant. The same may be monetized separately during the commercialization of the technologies," it said.
NTPC role in the planned pilot project would be providing land for installation and commissioning of the system within its gas plant premises and provide necessary support during operation and maintenance (O&M) of the pilot project. Among other functions, it will also facilitate the applicant in applying for statutory clearances for the project and also facilitate the installation and commissioning of the system.
The selected applicant on on the other hand would work on the design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, commissioning and testing of hydrogen plant based on selected technology, production and storage infrastructure, fuel cell based microgrid and blending system.
It will also look at the routine maintenance of the systems for a period of 3 years from the date of commissioning, the notice said.
PSUs and private sector companies have diversified their sources of energy towards cleaner fuel amid the policy push to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070. The green hydrogen policy released in February also has boosted the industry participation in the sector. Further, a comprehensive green hydrogen mission is also in the works and is expected to the released soon.