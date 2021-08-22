NTPC lands raft of solar project contracts in Cuba, Malawi, and Niger

“Regular meetings are being held with Cuba side for finalizing the Pre-Feasibility Report for the project. Visit to Cuba by NTPC and ISA teams is planned for mid of Sept’ 2021 to gather further information and to discuss the modalities for implementation of the subject project," the NTPC spokesperson said and added, “Niger side has invited NTPC indicating a blanket capacity and has requested NTPC to identify the location. Currently NTPC is exploring various options where such power projects can be developed."