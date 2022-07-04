NTPC logs 21.7% growth in power generation during Q1FY23

In June 2022, generation was 34.8 BU, higher by 29.3% compared to 26.9 BU in June 21 indicating improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year, said NTPC
NEW DELHI :State-run NTPC on Monday said that its group companies recorded a generation of 104.4 billion units (BU) in the first quarter from April to June 2022, registering an increase of 21.7% from 85.8 BU generated in the corresponding quarter last year.
In June 2022, generation was 34.8 BU, higher by 29.3% compared to 26.9 BU in June 21 indicating improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year, said an NTPC statement.
NTPC Talcher Kaniha (3000 MW) in Orissa was the top performing thermal power plant with 94.2% Plant Load Factor (PLF) between April to June 2022.
Overall Plant Load Factor of NTPC Coal stations was 80% from April to June 2022 compared 69% in the same period last year, a testimony to the high levels of operational excellence and the expertise of NTPC in operation and Maintenance of the power plants.
The statement said that NTPC is expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility. India’s largest power producer is also aiming 10% reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.
NTPC has become India’s first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE).
Besides power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind and solar and also green hydrogen solutions.
The total installed capacity of the company is 69,134.20 MW having 23 coal based, seven gas based, one hydropower, 19 renewable energy projects. As part of its joint ventures, NTPC has nine coal based, four gas based, eight hydro and five renewable energy projects.