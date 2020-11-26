NTPC looks to buy 1 GW wind projects

New Delhi: As part of its pivot towards green energy, state-run NTPC Ltd plans to acquire at least 1000 megawatt of operational wind power projects to add to its green energy portfolio, said two people aware of the development.

The transaction process may rank among the largest in India’s clean energy space and comes in the backdrop of the utility that runs one of the largest global fleets of coal fuelled plants, deciding not to set up new greenfield coal-fueled power projects.

As part of its new clean energy playbook, India’s largest power generation utility may shortly call a request for proposal (RFP) for buying these wind projects. This proposed tender from NTPC also comes in the backdrop of climate change impacting India’s green economy, with wind energy generation during this year’ peak season being the worst ever as reported by Mint earlier.

NTPC is also involved in an ongoing process for acquiring at least 1 gigawatt (GW) of operational solar power projects, wherein the public sector unit is seeking to buy such projects from promoters, lenders or merchant bankers.

Queries emailed to a NTPC spokesperson on late Wednesday remained unanswered.

The state-run conventional power generation firm plans to have a 32 GW clean energy portfolio by 2032. It currently has a 1GW operational clean energy capacity and a 3 GW pipeline, and plans to add at least 5GW solar capacity in two years. NTPC plans to make a total capital expenditure of ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130 GW power producer by 2032.

The criteria followed by NTPC for acquiring solar projects include, a tariff of less than or equal to Rs5 per unit approved by the respective state or Central Regulatory Commission and an operational installed capacity of at least 50 MW at a single location.

“The due diligence for the solar projects is on," said one of the two people cited above requesting anonymity.

With an installed capacity of 62.91 GW, NTPC has been making significant green energy bets, and on Monday placed the second-lowest winning bid of ₹2.01 per unit to secure contracts to build a 470 MW solar project capacity. The country’ solar power tariff hit a new low of ₹2 per unit, during the same bid process called by state-run Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd.

India’s clean energy space is going through a tough phase and facing issues such as power procurement curtailment, and delayed payments and tariff-shopping by distribution companies (discoms). Also, wind energy projects have been facing problems such as non-allocation of land, besides transmission and connectivity related challenges. Besides, debt financing for green energy projects is drying up with large Indian banks refusing to fund projects committed to sell power at less than Rs3 per unit.

Despite these issues and the coronavirus pandemic, deal activity continues unabated in India’ green energy space. Recently the single-largest foreign clean energy investment announcement in India was made by Japan’s ORIX Corp. for $980 million in Greenko for a 17% stake.

Other potential deals and transactions in the works as reported by Mint include Warburg Pincus Llc exploring the sale of its stake in rooftop solar power company Cleanmax, Hyderabad-based green energy producer Mytrah Energy India Pvt. Ltd restarting the majority stake sale process in the firm, and Goldman Sachs backed ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd exploring an overseas listing. Also, Acme Solar is looking to sell 4.84 GW of solar projects; Petronas is looking to acquire around 10% stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, in addition to investing in Tata Power’ renewable energy InvIT, and Avaada Energy has mandated Bank of America (BofA) for selling stake.

In addition, O2 Power and Ayana Renewable Power have emerged as the front-runners to acquire Azure Power’ 305 MW solar assets; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is looking to buy Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp’s stake in SB Energy Holding and EverSource Capital’ plans to buy out the entire 167 MW solar rooftop portfolio of NYSE-listed Azure Power Global.

India has an installed wind power capacity of 38 GW and seeks to produce 60 GW from wind power plants by March 2022 as part of its strategy to achieve 175 GW by 2022.

