NTPC looks to buy 1 GW wind projects

Other potential deals and transactions in the works as reported by Mint include Warburg Pincus Llc exploring the sale of its stake in rooftop solar power company Cleanmax, Hyderabad-based green energy producer Mytrah Energy India Pvt. Ltd restarting the majority stake sale process in the firm, and Goldman Sachs backed ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd exploring an overseas listing. Also, Acme Solar is looking to sell 4.84 GW of solar projects; Petronas is looking to acquire around 10% stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, in addition to investing in Tata Power’ renewable energy InvIT, and Avaada Energy has mandated Bank of America (BofA) for selling stake.