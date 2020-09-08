NTPC looks to expand foothold as India hosts solar meet today

India has been trying to leverage ISA to execute the ambitious ‘One Sun One World One Grid’, that seeks to transfer solar power generated in one region to feed the electricity demands of others. According to the partnership agreement to be inked between the ISA, MNRE and the World Bank, it will be the ISA that will manage the bid process management and the global grid implementation plan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been championing the global electricity grid plan. As many as 84 countries have signed the ISA framework agreement, and 67 have ratified it. Germany has also expressed interest in joining ISA.