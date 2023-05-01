NTPC, NPCIL sign agreement for joint development of nuclear power plants

NEW DELHI : State-run NTPC signed a supplementary joint venture agreement with another public sector company Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) on Monday for development of nuclear power projects.

The agreement was signed by Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director Projects, NTPC and Ranjay Sharan, Director Projects, NPCIL.

A statement from the union ministry of power said that initially, the joint venture company shall develop two pressurized heavy-water reactor (PHWR) projects, Chutka Madhya Pradesh Atomic Power Project 2x700 MW and Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project 4x700 MW, which were identified as a part of fleet mode nuclear projects.

"This supplementary joint venture agreement marks a pivotal step for NTPC Ltd and NPCIL to collaborate and cooperate in the field of development of nuclear power projects which shall help the country in meeting its clean energy commitments to achieve net zero emission target by 2070.

On 19 April, Mint reported that NTPC Ltd hopes to commission 3.5 GW of capacity by 2030 from its two nuclear plants under construction at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan and Chutka in Madhya Pradesh -- in a joint venture with Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd (NPCIL).

Currently, NTPC has a total installed power generation capacity of 71.644 GW, of which 3.01 GW is renewable energy.

Centre aims to achieve 20 GW capacity of nuclear power generation by 2030. As of 14 March, 2023, the installed nuclear power capacity was 6.78 GW, or 1.6% of the total installed capacity of 416.059 GW.

The Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jintendra Singh had in April told the parliament that the Centre has accorded ‘in-principle’ approval for five new sites for locating nuclear power plants in future. He said in a response to Lok Sabha that the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for construction of 10 indigenous 700 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) to be set up in fleet mode.

He said, on progressive completion of the projects under construction and accorded sanction, the nuclear capacity is expected to reach 22,480 MW by 2031.