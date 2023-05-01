NTPC, NPCIL sign agreement for joint development of nuclear power plants

NTPC, NPCIL sign agreement for joint development of nuclear power plants2 min read 01 May 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Power ministry said that initially, the joint venture company shall develop two pressurized heavy-water reactor projects, Chutka Madhya Pradesh Atomic Power Project 2x700 MW and Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project 4x700 MW, which were identified as a part of fleet mode nuclear projects
NEW DELHI : State-run NTPC signed a supplementary joint venture agreement with another public sector company Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) on Monday for development of nuclear power projects.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×