NTPC, NPCIL sign agreement for joint development of nuclear power plants

The Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jintendra Singh had in April told the parliament that the Centre has accorded ‘in-principle’ approval for five new sites for locating nuclear power plants in future. He said in a response to Lok Sabha that the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for construction of 10 indigenous 700 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) to be set up in fleet mode.