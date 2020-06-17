NTPC plans a greener option to power A&N

The improved infrastructure will also allow India to secure the strategic advantage the islands offer in the Indian Ocean and protect its trade routes at a time when China is expanding its naval reach. India’s only tri-service command is based in A&N at the entrance to the Malacca Strait, the world’s busiest shipping route. Tensions along the Line of Actual Control between India and China have spiked with an Indian army officer and two soldiers killed in the Galwan area of Ladakh.