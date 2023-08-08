NTPC REL clinches 80 MW floating solar project in Madhya Pradesh

NTPC REL clinches 80 MW floating solar project in Madhya Pradesh1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Upon the successful completion of this venture, NTPC’s floating solar capacity is set to surge to an impressive 342 MW
New Delhi: NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) on Tuesday said that it has secured the bid for 80 MW floating solar project at the Omkareshwar reservoir in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.
“The bidding was conducted on 8th August 2023 by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), the JV Company of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and MP Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. The discovered tariff is ₹3.80/kWh and the energy generated from the project shall be used by MP state DISCOMs," the company said in a statement.
Upon the successful completion of this venture, NTPC’s floating solar capacity is set to surge to an impressive 342 MW. Notably, the nation’s largest floating solar project, boasting a capacity of 100 MW, is situated at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana.
Highlighting their steadfast commitment to sustainable energy solutions, NTPC has firmly established itself as a frontrunner in the renewable energy sector. Presently, the NTPC Group possesses an operational renewable energy capacity of 3.3 GW, with an additional 20 GW in the pipeline.
“As on date, NTPC Group has 3.3 GW RE operational capacity, 20 GW RE capacity in pipeline, including 4 GW Energy Storage System and country’s first Green Hydrogen based PNG blending project," it added.
NTPC is committed to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 and be a major player in green hydrogen technology and energy storage domain.