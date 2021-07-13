NTPC Renewable Energy signs pact with Ladakh for green hydrogen mobility project

New Delhi: NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) inked a pact with the union territory of Ladakh on Tuesday to set up a green hydrogen mobility project in the region.

“NTPC has planned to ply 5 hydrogen buses, to start with, in the region and the company will be setting up a solar plant and a green hydrogen generation unit in Leh towards this end. This will put Leh as the first city in the country to implement a green hydrogen-based mobility project," state-run NTPC, India’s largest power generation utility said in a statement on Tuesday.

NTPC Ltd has already floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for setting up two pilot projects—standalone fuel-cell based backup power system and a microgrid system—with hydrogen production using electrolyser. Mint earlier reported about the state-run firm’ plans to invite bids for setting up electrolyzers in Delhi and Leh to fuel zero-emission vehicles with green hydrogen.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s green hydrogen push wherein the union government is considering a proposal to make it mandatory for fertilizer plants and oil refineries to purchase green hydrogen as part of plans to cut the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels. As part of its energy transition efforts, India is working towards electrification of economy by developing action plans for greening of electricity.

“The signing of the MoU was also marked with the inauguration of NTPC’s first solar installations in Leh in form of solar trees and a solar car port," the statement said and added, “The MoU will enable NTPC to help Ladakh develop a carbon free economy based on renewable sources and green hydrogen. This is also in line with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘carbon neutral’ Ladakh."

Green hydrogen gas is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer that may be powered by electricity generated from renewable energy sources. It is also being leveraged for applications in sectors such as chemicals, iron, steel, fertilizer and refining, transport, heating, and power.

“NTPC has been aggressively pushing for greening its portfolio and green hydrogen project is another step towards achieving low carbon footprint. NTPC has also been promoting usage of green hydrogen-based solutions in sectors like mobility, energy, chemical, fertilizer, steel etc," the statement said.

The PSU has also announced its target of 10% reduction in net energy intensity as part of its energy compact goals. Apart from NTPC, Indian private companies such as Greenko, Adani Group, Acme Solar and state-owned firms such as Indian Oil Corp. Ltd are already eyeing this opportunity have been tying up with technology providers, while Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd is looking to invite bids to build green hydrogen plants.

The NTPC Group has an installed power generation capacity of 65.81 GW through 70 power projects and has 18 GW under construction. NTPC plans to invest ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130GW power producer by 2032. Of this, 60 GW will come from renewable energy sources.

