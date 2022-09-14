NTPC revives plan to enter commercial coal mining biz

In August 2019, the energy major incorporated NTPC Mining for handling its mining business. The foray into coal mining was made to strengthen its core business and to ensure fuel security. So far in the current financial year, the company has produced 7.36 million tonnes of coal from its captive mines, up 62% from the corresponding period of last year.Coal dispatches from NTPC’s captive mines in FY23 were at 7.52 million tonnes as against 5.47 million tonnes in the year ago, up 37%, it said on 2 September.