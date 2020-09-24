NTPC says no to greenfield coal fuelled power projects

New Delhi: State-run NTPC Ltd will not set up greenfield coal-fuelled power projects and will, instead, pivot towards green energy, said the company’s chairman and managing director, Gurdeep Singh.

NTPC, India’s largest power generation utility and runs one of the biggest coal power projects in this part of the world, plans to make total capital expenditure of Rs1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130-gigawatt (GW) power producer by 2032. The company, which has an installed capacity of 62.91GW, runs 70 power stations across India.

“Your company has changed its focus and is pursuing renewable capacity addition aggressively. We have taken the decision not to acquire any further land for greenfield thermal projects in the near future and the focus will be on reducing the carbon foot print," Singh said at the 44th annual general meeting of the public sector unit.

“This, however, does not mean that we won’t be setting up any coal-based capacity. We have projects across the country where we can do brownfield expansion," said a company executive, requesting anonymity.

NTPC has around 4GW of renewable capacity, mostly solar, and plans to add at least 5GW solar capacity in two years. It will acquire at least 1GW of operational solar projects as part of its strategy to have a 32GW clean energy portfolio. “By 2032, we aim to add 32GW of renewables, both by organic and inorganic route, and aim to become the largest renewable energy company in India," Singh said.

India has been trying to rejig its energy mix in favour of green energy sources and has become one of the top renewable energy producers globally, with an ambitious capacity expansion plan aimed at achieving 175GW by 2022 and 500GW by 2030 as part of its climate commitments.

“Discussions are in progress with the state governments of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh for allocation of land parcels for setting up of renewable projects. These would be developed under the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPP) scheme of the government of India," Singh said.

Mint reported on 11 September 2019 about the Centre’s strategy to leverage state-run companies to build massive clean energy parks at a cost of $2 billion each, with built-in incentives to ensure states and operators are invested in the success of the parks.

The proposed UMREPP of 2GW each will help developers achieve economies of scale and further bring down solar and wind power tariffs. These green energy parks are to be set up under the existing Solar Park scheme, which provides the building blocks, land and grid connectivity, and will be implemented by a special purpose vehicle.

“To optimize cost, bring synergy in operations, and add renewables with a focused approach, your company has decided to form a separate subsidiary company for carrying out renewable energy business," Singh said.

Under the aegis of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), India has also been trying to land solar power project contracts in its member countries. A case in point is Sri Lanka, where NTPC Ltd plans to set up a solar power park. NTPC also plans to help Gambia and Malawi develop solar power parks and is eyeing project management consultancy contracts in Sudan, Mozambique, Egypt, Uganda, Rwanda and Niger. NTPC recently got such contracts in Mali and Togo.

“Your company is actively considering increasing geo-strategic reach. Offices were opened in Myanmar and Kenya. I am pleased to inform you that your company has received project management consultancy contacts for setting up solar projects at Togo and Mali through ISA. Discussions are also underway with various countries for setting up solar capacity up to 10GW through the ISA platform," Singh said.

