NTPC says no to greenfield coal fuelled power projects

NTPC has around 4GW of renewable capacity, mostly solar, and plans to add at least 5GW solar capacity in two years. It will acquire at least 1GW of operational solar projects as part of its strategy to have a 32GW clean energy portfolio. “By 2032, we aim to add 32GW of renewables, both by organic and inorganic route, and aim to become the largest renewable energy company in India," Singh said.