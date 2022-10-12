NTPC, Siemens ink MoU for demonstrating hydrogen co-firing in gas turbines

“NTPC is pioneering various hydrogen related initiatives and is carrying out various R&D works in this field so as to bring in a technology which can provide green, affordable, reliable and sustainable power for all. This MoU is one of the few steps taken by NTPC to meet these targets. Hydrogen co-firing can help in utilizing the existing NTPC gas assets, lowering the cost of electricity from gas plants when green hydrogen is available at a lower cost. Also, these gas turbines can help in providing flexibility to the grid during renewable era and help in stabilizing the grid. We believe that partnering with Siemens Limited that has global expertise in this technology will help us meet our objectives under the National Hydrogen Mission," said Manish Kumar Srivastava, executive director, NTPC.

