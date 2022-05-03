NTPC to award contract to construct 1,320 MW coal-fired plant

This is the first time in six years NTPC will be calling for bids for new coal-fired capacity after the generator decided to set up only greenfield renewable capacities to take up its fossil fuel and renewable generation mix to 50:50 by 2032 from the present share of fossil fuel of about 80%. The focus on coal-fired plants is also in the wake of the country’s worsening power crisis and the inability of fossil fuel-based plants to maintain grid stability and frequency amid wide-scale mismatch in demand and supply.