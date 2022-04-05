NEW DELHI : State-run NTPC has tied up with Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL) for blending of green hydrogen in the piped natural gas (PNG) network of the latter at NTPC's Kawas power plant in the Surat district of Gujarat.

On Tuesday, both the companies signed an agreement. Green hydrogen will be produced by using electricity from the existing 1 MW floating solar project of NTPC Kawas. It will be blended with PNG in a predetermined proportion and will be used for cooking applications in NTPC's Kawas township, said a statement from the power major.

Initially the percentage of hydrogen blending in the PNG shall be around 5% and after successful completion it shall be further increased.

NTPC has an installed capacity of 69 GW, with a diversified fuel mix. The NTPC group plans to achieve 60 GW of renewable in a decade and is executing several pilot projects in the green hydrogen space.

GGL, is a major city gas distribution (CGD) in the country with its presence across 43 districts in six states and one union territory.

The statement said that the hydrogen blending project at NTPC Kawas is a step towards the decarbonisation of the cooking sector and self-sufficiency for energy requirements of the nation.

Recently, NTPC reported a 14.6 per cent growth in its annual group generation of power at 360 billion units (BU) in FY22. The company said it was the highest annual power generation ever by the group.

The state-run company had said that the total installed capacity of the group also rose by 4.7% to 68940 MW with 3130 MW of capacity addition.

On Tuesday, shares of NTPC on the BSE closed at ₹149.15, higher by 3.40% from its previous close. Shares of Gujarat Gas rose 1.46% to ₹519.40 on the BSE.

Several power and energy giants in the country are foraying into the green hydrogen space, as the country aims to achieve net zero carbon emission by the year 2070.

On Monday, public sector oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and renewable energy major ReNew announced to set up a joint venture company to develop green hydrogen in India.

