NTPC won 4.32 GW capacity in renewable energy bids since FY21

With the current cost of green hydrogen produced by electrolysis estimated at around ₹350 per kg, India’s green hydrogen playbook plans to bring it down to ₹160 per kg by 2029-30. Such a cost price will make India's plan to build green hydrogen plants to run on electricity produced by green energy sources a value proposition. Apart from providing grid-scale storage solutions and feedstock for ammonia production, hydrogen can be used for fuel cell and is being leveraged for mobility applications and transportation. It also has usage in sectors such as chemicals, iron, steel, fertilizer, refining, and heating.

