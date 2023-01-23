NEW DELHI : Country’s largest power generator, NTPC Group capacity crosses 71 GW with successful completion of the trial operation of first unit of 660 MW North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, Jharkhand (3x660 MW), the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

The project has been envisaged with Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) which has 1/3rd water footprint as compared to Water Cooled Condenser (WCC).

“The Project will provide affordable power to the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha and has a coal source within a 10-kilometer radius (Pit head)," the ministry said.

The foundation for this NTPC project in Jharkhand was laid by the then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This plant is based on one of the most efficient Supercritical Technology.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 58929 MW and 71544 MW respectively.

Shares of NTPC ended 1.07% lower at ₹166.90 on Monday.

In view of India’s net zero goals, the NTPC Group is also giving a major focus on renewable energy.

Recently, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tripura government for development of floating and ground-mounted renewable energy projects in the state. The MoU aims to develop large-sized renewable energy projects in Tripura and shall help the state in meeting its clean energy commitments.

Earlier this months, NTPC Ltd crossed the 300 billion units (BU) mark of electricity generated in FY23.

The state-owned power generator has also commissioned the country’s first green hydrogen blending project.

It has also announced tie ups in the green methanol area and for cutting carbon emission of its coal-based power plants.