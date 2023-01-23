NTPC’s capacity crosses 71GW1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:49 PM IST
- The NTPC is also giving a major focus on renewable energy
NEW DELHI : Country’s largest power generator, NTPC Group capacity crosses 71 GW with successful completion of the trial operation of first unit of 660 MW North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, Jharkhand (3x660 MW), the Ministry of Power said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×