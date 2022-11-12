NTPC’s performance, work culture and progress commendable: RK Singh1 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 04:58 PM IST
Singh said economic growth cannot sustain without energy and that demand for energy was growing at a rapid pace
Singh said economic growth cannot sustain without energy and that demand for energy was growing at a rapid pace
New Delhi: Power minister R.K. Singh on Saturday lauded state-owned power producer NTPC’s performance, work culture and progress, and commended the company for not letting there be a power crisis even in trying times.