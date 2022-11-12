New Delhi: Power minister R.K. Singh on Saturday lauded state-owned power producer NTPC’s performance, work culture and progress, and commended the company for not letting there be a power crisis even in trying times.

Speaking on the occasion of NTPC’s 48th Raising Day, Singh said economic growth cannot sustain without energy and that demand for energy was growing at a rapid pace and we need to be at par with the pace of growth.

The minister also stressed on the importance of critical decision making, attracting bright and young minds and encouraging them to take risk and think out of the box.

Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC acknowledged the efforts of every NTPC worker and said, “We started our journey in 1975. In these 47 years we have accomplished a successful journey. My thanks to everyone who has contributed to our growth directly or indirectly. “

Stressing on the importance of technology, he said, “We are always aiming towards reliable, uninterrupted, and affordable power. We have automated our processes and integrated digital tools especially during the pandemic."

Minister of State of Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal, Power Secretary Alok Kumar and senior officials of Ministry and NTPC were also present during the ceremony.