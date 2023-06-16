New Delhi: NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, has commissioned its first rooftop solar photovoltaic project at IIT Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the ministry of power said in a statement on Friday.

The 1 MW grid connected solar project has been implemented by the NVVN under the RESCO model with Power Purchase Agreement duration of 25 years, it added.

“Under the RESCO model for implementing rooftop solar installation, a renewable energy service company ("RESCO“), (i.e., an energy service company that provides energy to consumers from renewable energy sources), designs, builds, funds and operates the entire solar power plant (roof or ground-mounted), consumer pays the developer against assured monthly unit generation per kW and DISCOM adjusts generated units in consumer’s electricity bill," the ministry said.

The project is set up on the roofs of 14 buildings inside the campus of the IIT. It will generate around 14.9 lakhs units per annum and will meet 15% of electricity requirement of IIT Jodhpur.

The rooftop project will reduce 1,060 tonnes of carbon emissions per year, it added.

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited was formed by NTPC in the year 2002 to tap the potential of power trading in the country. NVVN holds the highest Category ‘I’ power trading license as per the latest regulation of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.