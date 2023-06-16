NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam commissions first solar rooftop project at IIT Jodhpur1 min read 16 Jun 2023, 03:03 PM IST
The project is set up on the roofs of 14 buildings inside the campus of the IIT. It will generate around 14.9 lakhs units per annum and will meet 15% of electricity requirement of IIT Jodhpur.
New Delhi: NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, has commissioned its first rooftop solar photovoltaic project at IIT Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the ministry of power said in a statement on Friday.
