Nuclear energy’s AI boom blew a fuse—here’s what could happen next
SummaryThe regulator’s decision puts one type of contract at risk, but won’t close the door on nuclear power plants looking to sign agreements with data centers.
Owners of nuclear power plants had been riding high on hopes that they could sign lucrative contracts with tech companies to sell always-available power. A ruling from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission won’t extinguish those prospects, but does throw a bit of cold water on them.