Nuclear energy’s AI boom blew a fuse—here’s what could happen next

Such contracts don’t look so shabby either. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Constellation’s power purchase agreement with Microsoft was about $100 per megawatt-hour, about $20 lower than what a behind-the-meter deal would be worth but a big premium to the market rate of about $50/MWh for other in-front-of-the-meter contracts. One advantage of such contracts is that it allows the nuclear power plant to sell its full capacity rather than having to reserve half of the capacity as backup for refueling outages, according to industry analysts. The downside, of course, is that in-front-of-the-meter deals tend to take more time.