Nuclear power is having a pop culture moment
Jennifer Hiller , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Aug 2025, 08:53 PM IST
Atomic energy has attracted influencers, spawned merch and even made a cameo on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay.’
When fashion model Isabelle Boemeke started posting TikToks about nuclear power in 2020, her friends were baffled. One of her booking agents said she would wreck her career by touting something so controversial.
