Barc in talks with NTPC, Adani, RIL to deploy small reactors

Rituraj Baruah
5 min read17 Sep 2026, 05:50 AM IST
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The government has stepped up efforts to diversify energy sources and indigenize energy systems amid the ongoing war in West Asia.
Summary
Barc is looking to take its 300 MW nuclear reactor module to commercial scale with private-sector participation. If viable, the reactor could account for 30 GW of India’s targeted 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047.

New Delhi: As India looks to expand nuclear power as part of its clean-energy transition, its small modular reactor (SMR) programme is eyeing commercial scale. State-run Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (Barc) is in talks with NTPC Ltd, the Adani Group, Reliance Industries Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd to develop its 300MW Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR) for commercial installations, according to two people aware of the discussions. The project could be an early test of private-sector participation in India’s nuclear power expansion.

The initial discussions envisage a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with equity participation from the energy companies and a targeted capital expenditure of 30 crore per MW, one of the people cited above said, requesting anonymity.

Unlike the smaller 220MW small reactor that Barc is developing as a prototype, this 300MW BSMR is being considered for commercial installations. If it proves viable, Barc could look at deploying as much as 30 GW of these reactors, nearly a third of India’s 100 GW nuclear capacity target for 2047, the person added.

Barc is shortly expected to float a request for proposal (RFP) for these energy companies to participate in the process under the government’s 20,000-crore Nuclear Energy Mission for research and development of small modular reactors, the above-mentioned people said.

The government has stepped up efforts to diversify energy sources and indigenize energy systems amid the ongoing war in West Asia. Barc is also working on BSMR-200 (220MW), SMR-55 (55MW) and high-temperature gas-cooled reactor (up to 5MW).

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To be sure, Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd (NPCIL) had in 2025 sought tenders for 220 MWe small reactors, and Mint had earlier reported that Reliance Industries, Adani, the Indian Railways and Greenko had shown interest in developing these small reactors.

While nuclear power projects have a high capital cost in the range of 15-35 crore per MW, depending on the capacity of the project, the levelized cost is competitive when compared to renewable energy along with the storage component. In comparison, coal-fuelled power project costs are around 9-10 crore per MW, while that for solar, wind and hydropower are at 4.3-5.3 crore, 6.5-7.8 crore and 20 crore, respectively.

“The plan is to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) and the private player will have some share of the SPV. This SPV will also have the IP (intellectual property of the technology),” said the second person cited above, adding that with India now allowing private players in nuclear power generation, the development is likely to accelerate.

Under the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (Shanti Act, 2025, the changes include a single, streamlined composite licence covering the entire lifecycle of a nuclear facility—from building and owning to operating and decommissioning. Private and foreign entities can also seek in-principle approvals even if they have not yet finalized a site or reactor technology. Draft rules under the law are currently open for stakeholder feedback.

Small modular reactors are in demand, given their smaller size and lesser land requirement. Globally, GE Vernova and US-headquartered Holtec Industries have designed SMRs with a capacity of 300MW. SMRs typically generate up to 300 MWe through nuclear fission. Their compact, modular design enables factory-based manufacturing, faster construction, improved quality, and phased deployment.

“The 300 MW SMR is planned for commercial operations. The target is to develop it at 30 crore per MW…These are initial talks and the proposal is yet to come,” said the first person cited above.

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On 14 August, Barc and NPCIL released the detailed project report (DPR) for the 300MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-300). The technology proposed for the project is the completely indigenously developed 'Generation III+ Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)’.

India has an installed nuclear power generation capacity of 8.78 GW, and it aims to develop 22.48 GW by 2030; and a 100 GW of nuclear power generation capacity by 2047.

Viability factor

Experts say though SMR is considered to be a major technology that can help ensure energy independence, its commercial viability remains a concern, given the high costs involved.

“SMRs offer the potential to substantially accelerate India’s journey towards 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047. However, ‘small/ modular’ in SMR should not be interpreted as easy or cheap,” said Anujesh Dwivedi, partner with Deloitte India. "While SMRs provide an operationally and scientifically-proven proposition, industrializing and commercializing its manufacturing remains a work-in-progress globally. Partnering with global companies that have invested time and capital in this space can fast-track domestic manufacturing of SMRs in India.”

Global players, including US's Holtec Industries, Westinghouse, Russia's Rosatom and French major EDF are looking to collaborate in India's nuclear space, including in the development of SMRs along with domestic companies.

Dwivedi noted that passing of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (Shanti) Bill in Parliament in December 2025 and the eventual opening up of the nuclear power to private sector is an important enabler for attracting investment and talent in the development and deployment of SMR technology in India.

Alok Kumar, India’s former power secretary, said while SMRs are expected to boost the growth of nuclear power adoption in the country, regulations are still strict and discretionary. “The regulatory ecosystem is still very strict and discretionary at several levels. There is a need to attract private investments, without compromising on the safety and security. Simpler norms and guidelines would always help,” said Kumar.

On the plans for BSMR-300, Kumar said, “Usually, in the case of SMR, most of the components are produced in factories, as pre-cast and assembled at the location where it is required. It needs to be seen whether the BSMR-300 would be a pre-cast sort of model or an in situ project."

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There is also a need for economies of scale to achieve commercial viability. "More than 50-60 designs are being worked upon. Unless and until it narrows down to one or two designs, which are concrete and completely developed and produced on a mass scale, the required economies of scale and commercial viability may not be achieved,” Kumar added.

Queries emailed to Barc, the department of atomic energy, NTPC, the Adani Group, RIL, L&T and NPCIL remained unanswered until press time.

Of India’s fleet of 24 commercial nuclear power reactors with an installed capacity of 8.78GW, which are run by NPCIL, there are 20 units of pressurised heavy water reactors, making it one of the largest fleets of such reactors.

About the Author

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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