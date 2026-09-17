New Delhi: As India looks to expand nuclear power as part of its clean-energy transition, its small modular reactor (SMR) programme is eyeing commercial scale. State-run Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (Barc) is in talks with NTPC Ltd, the Adani Group, Reliance Industries Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd to develop its 300MW Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR) for commercial installations, according to two people aware of the discussions. The project could be an early test of private-sector participation in India’s nuclear power expansion.
Barc in talks with NTPC, Adani, RIL to deploy small reactors
SummaryBarc is looking to take its 300 MW nuclear reactor module to commercial scale with private-sector participation. If viable, the reactor could account for 30 GW of India’s targeted 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047.
New Delhi: As India looks to expand nuclear power as part of its clean-energy transition, its small modular reactor (SMR) programme is eyeing commercial scale. State-run Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (Barc) is in talks with NTPC Ltd, the Adani Group, Reliance Industries Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd to develop its 300MW Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR) for commercial installations, according to two people aware of the discussions. The project could be an early test of private-sector participation in India’s nuclear power expansion.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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