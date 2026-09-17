Barc in talks with NTPC, Adani, RIL to deploy small reactors

New Delhi: As India looks to expand nuclear power as part of its clean-energy transition, its small modular reactor (SMR) programme is eyeing commercial scale. State-run Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (Barc) is in talks with NTPC Ltd, the Adani Group, Reliance Industries Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd to develop its 300MW Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR) for commercial installations, according to two people aware of the discussions. The project could be an early test of private-sector participation in India’s nuclear power expansion.