Nuclear sources to cater nearly 9% of India’s electricity demand by 2047: Jitendra Singh

Nuclear sources to cater nearly 9% of India’s electricity demand by 2047: Jitendra Singh2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 07:23 PM IST
- Singh said that the increase in power from nuclear sources would help in getting closer to achieving the net zero target by 2070
NEW DELHI : Union minister of state (Independent Charge) for atomic energy and space Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that nearly 9% share of electricity is likely to be contributed from India’s nuclear sources by 2047.
