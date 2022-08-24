O2 Power acquires solar power portfolio in Karnataka, Telangana

“The Emmvee acquisition marks our foray not only into Karnataka and Telangana but also marks the beginning of our relationship with Dr Reddy’s. We are excited about this portfolio and are looking forward to the development of an expanding relationship with Dr Reddy’s. We will continue to work towards strengthening our C&I and utility pipeline through a mix of solar, wind and hybrid projects," said Peeyush Mohit, founder and chief operating officer of O2 Power.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}